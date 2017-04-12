Alabama Senate Says Church Can Start Its Own Police Force

A large church in Alabama is one step closer to creating its own police force, a move that seems to be without precedent in the U.S. The state's Senate has approved legislation that would give church police officers the same powers other law enforcement officers have in Alabama.

After being approved by Alabama's Senate on a 24-4 vote, the bill now heads to the state House of Representatives, where an identical bill was sent to the Public Safety and Homeland Security committee in February.

Both chambers' legislation specifically names Briarwood Presbyterian Church, a Birmingham megachurch that "says it needs its own police officers to keep its school as well as its more than 4,000 person congregation safe," Alabama Public Radio reports.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Anthony Izaguirre/AP Anthony Izaguirre/AP

Police officers hired by Briarwood Presbyterian would need to be certified by a state standards and training commission, according to the bill, SB193. The officers' authority would be restricted to the church's campuses and properties.

The officers would be given "all of the duties and invested with all of the powers of law enforcement officers in this state," the bill says.

This isn't the first time Briarwood's effort to form a police force has been endorsed by both houses of Alabama's legislature. As the Associated Press reports, a similar bill that was approved last year eventually failed after Gov. Robert Bentley didn't sign it into law.

While churches have been known to form their own watch programs to enhance security and safety in North Carolina and elsewhere, an NPR search for any previous instances of a U.S. church forming its own police force turned up no results Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Alabama's House adopted the Alabama Church Protection Act, which would help religious groups form armed security patrols.

It authorizes "any church or place of worship to establish a security program by which designated members are authorized to carry firearms for the protection of the congregation of the church or place of worship."

The act also provides "limited immunity for members of such a program when they're acting within their duties.