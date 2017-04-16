Cleveland Police Search For Suspect Who Posted Homicide Video On Facebook

toggle caption AP

A manhunt is under way for a suspect whom Cleveland police say shot and killed an elderly man while he broadcast the shooting live.

In the video, posted to Facebook on Sunday afternoon, Steve Stephens, the accused shooter, says he has killed more than a dozen other people. Police have not verified that claim.

Cleveland police have identified the homicide victim from the video as 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr.

At a news conference today, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams confirmed that the "suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are still not verified."

"There are no more victims that we know are tied to him," he added.

Williams also appealed directly to Stephens, urging him to turn himself in to police and not to "do anymore harm to anybody."

The shooting took place on East 93rd Street just south of the Interstate 90 in the city's Glenville neighborhood, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.

The video stayed up on Facebook for almost three hours before it was taken down. Stephens' page has also been removed.

A Facebook spokesperson commented on the incident in an email to NPR. "This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook. We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety."

Stephens, described by authorities as a bald and bearded, 6-foot-1-inch black man at 240 pounds. He may be driving a new model of a white Ford Fusion with a temporary license plate.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.