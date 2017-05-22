Ford Replaces CEO Mark Fields In Management Shake-Up

Updated at 8:50 a.m. ET

Ford Motor Co. announced Monday that it has replaced President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields, who is retiring after nearly 30 years with the automaker.

According to Ford's website, Fields' successor is Jim Hackett, who has overseen Ford's efforts on autonomous vehicles as chairman of Ford Smart Mobility. Hackett took that position in March 2016, after serving three years on Ford's board of directors. Previously, he was chief executive of Steelcase, an office furniture company.

The management changes became effective Monday.

Ford's stock price has fallen nearly 40 percent since Fields took the reins of the company three years ago. Just last week, Ford announced it would cut its white-collar workforce by 10 percent in North America and Asia, as the auto industry in general faces new challenges.

As NPR's Sonari Glinton has reported, "In many ways, the other shoe is dropping all over the automotive world. Toyota says profits will fall two years in a row. That's a first for the 21st century. Volkswagen is likely to have more layoffs. And Ford is slashing jobs despite the fact that it's the leading seller of trucks and SUVs when trucks and SUVs are booming."

The ouster of Fields is part of a larger management shake-up at Ford, according to Forbes: