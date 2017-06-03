Vehicle Mows Down People In London; Stabbings, Gunfire Also Reported

Enlarge this image toggle caption Dominic Lipinski/AP Dominic Lipinski/AP

Updated at 8:00 p.m. ET

London Metropolitan Police have declared incidents at London Bridge and Borough Markets incidents as terrorism.

On Saturday evening police responded to the scene at London Bridge after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians.

The original story continues below

NPR's Frank Langfitt says that the bridge is closed in both directions and that officials are asking people to stay away from the area.

Armed police are also responding to reports of stabbings and shots fired at the nearby renowned Borough Market, as well as an incident in the Vauxhall district.

In response to these three incidents, police have posted a shelter-in-place graphic to Twitter, telling people in the areas to run or hide and to alert police when it is safe to do so.

Police say the incident in Vauxhall is a stabbing and not related to the other two incidents.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's office says she is being updated.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted, "National security team has briefed @POTUS on situation at #LondonBridge and will continue to provide updates."

This is a developing story. We'll update with further information as it becomes available.