U.S. Navy Destroyer Collides With Merchant Vessel Off Coast Of Japan

The U.S. Navy says one of its destroyers, USS Fitzgerald, collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel off the coast of Japan. Authorities are still determining whether there are injuries and the extent of structural damage. The collision took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday local time.

"There are no reports of casualties at this time," the Navy's 7th Fleet says.

The Navy says the Japanese Coast Guard has been assisting the destroyer, which "experienced flooding in some places" and is now on its way back to port in Yokosuka.

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Fitzgerald crew and their families," Adm. John Richardson says in a statement.

The guided-missile destroyer recently took part in a training exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, along with the aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson and USS Ronald Reagan.