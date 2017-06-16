Sleep Apnea Factored In Carrie Fisher's Death, Coroner Reports

Hide caption Actors Mark Hamill (from left), Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. Previous Next Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Hide caption Carrie Fisher (right) with her mother and fellow actor, Debbie Reynolds, in February 1972. Previous Next Dove/Evening Standard/Getty Images

Hide caption Carrie Fisher (second from right), who played Princess Leia in the movie Star Wars, is pictured with co-stars (left to right) Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo; Anthony Daniels, who played C-3P0; and Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca the Wookiee, as they take a break from filming a television special in 1978. Previous Next George Brich/AP

Hide caption Carrie Fisher and singer-composer Paul Simon stand together at their apartment in New York during their wedding reception in 1983. Previous Next Marty Lederhandler/AP

Hide caption Carrie Fisher stars in Wishful Drinking, a one-woman show (and title of her best-selling memoir) in New York in 2009. Previous Next Bruce Gilbert/AP

Hide caption Characters from Star Wars join writer and director George Lucas (center) and actors Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill at the world premiere of Star Wars Special Edition, in 1997. Previous Next Rene Macura/AP

Hide caption Carrie Fisher and director George Lucas pose at the dinner during the 33rd AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Lucas in 2005. Previous Next Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Hide caption Carrie Fisher and her dog Gary Fisher sign copies of her new book The Princess Diarist at Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles in November 2016. Previous Next Araya Diaz/WireImage via Getty Images

Hide caption Carrie Fisher (right) presents her mother, Debbie Reynolds, with the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015. Previous Next Vince Bucci/Invision/AP 1 of 9 i View slideshow

A number of factors contributed to Carrie Fisher's death in December, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported late Friday, including sleep apnea and heart disease. The statement also mentions drug use but doesn't specify which drugs or how long ago they were taken.

Remembrances Carrie Fisher, The Novelist Carrie Fisher, The Novelist Listen · 3:58 3:58

The report leaves the cause of death "undetermined" for the 60-year-old, best known as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies.

Fisher had long battles with drug addiction and mental illness, the Associated Press reported after she died, which she had been open about in her memoirs and novels.

"She said she smoked pot at age 13, used LSD by 21 and was first diagnosed as bipolar at age 24. She was treated with electroconvulsive therapy and medication."

Aside from Star Wars, Fisher was known from roles in When Harry Met Sally, The Blues Brothers, and most recently, the Amazon comedy series Catastrophe. Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died one day after she did.