Accessibility links

NPR logo PHOTOS: Here's How Muslims Worldwide Are Celebrating Ramadan's End
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR

International

PHOTOS: Here's How Muslims Worldwide Are Celebrating Ramadan's End

Balloons, body paint, joy and mourning — across the world Sunday, Muslims gathered to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and the festivities took nearly as many shapes as the places they were held.

Now, not every Muslim opened the Eid al-Fitr holiday Sunday. Because it relies on a lunar calendar, the festival marking the start of the new month depends on a sighting of the moon, which can vary from place to place. In Pakistan, for instance, worshipers are to wait until Monday for their celebrations.

When Is Eid? Muslims Can't Seem To Agree

The Two-Way

When Is Eid? Muslims Can't Seem To Agree

But much of the world had no such wait.

In countries on just about every continent, Muslims gathered for prayer, reflection and a joyous conclusion to the fasting month of Ramadan. Just in case you can't make it to these dozens of countries yourself Sunday, here's a glimpse of the festivities.

Egypt

Enlarge this image

Egyptians gather on a city street in Cairo to pray beneath bunches of balloons. Samer Abdullah/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Samer Abdullah/AFP/Getty Images

Egyptians gather on a city street in Cairo to pray beneath bunches of balloons.

Samer Abdullah/AFP/Getty Images

Romania

Enlarge this image

A child stands among the people taking part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania. Members of the country's Muslim community gathered at the massive Dinamo soccer stadium in the Romanian capital. Vadim Ghirda/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Vadim Ghirda/AP

A child stands among the people taking part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania. Members of the country's Muslim community gathered at the massive Dinamo soccer stadium in the Romanian capital.

Vadim Ghirda/AP

Ivory Coast

Enlarge this image

A man painted with the phrase "Happy Ramadan" in French dances through the streets of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Sia Kambou/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Sia Kambou/AFP/Getty Images

A man painted with the phrase "Happy Ramadan" in French dances through the streets of Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Sia Kambou/AFP/Getty Images

Iraq

Enlarge this image

An Iraqi family who fled the fighting in Mosul walk through a camp for displaced people, south of the embattled city. For many Iraqis, especially those from war-torn Mosul, Eid al-Fitr would have to be celebrated far from home. Mohamed el-Shahed/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mohamed el-Shahed/AFP/Getty Images

An Iraqi family who fled the fighting in Mosul walk through a camp for displaced people, south of the embattled city. For many Iraqis, especially those from war-torn Mosul, Eid al-Fitr would have to be celebrated far from home.

Mohamed el-Shahed/AFP/Getty Images

Yemen

Enlarge this image

A Yemeni man bearing a gun walks through a cemetery after prayers in the country's capital, Sanaa. For more than two years, Yemen has been ravaged by civil war, and now the country is also facing the "worst cholera outbreak in the world," world health authorities say. Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images

A Yemeni man bearing a gun walks through a cemetery after prayers in the country's capital, Sanaa. For more than two years, Yemen has been ravaged by civil war, and now the country is also facing the "worst cholera outbreak in the world," world health authorities say.

Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images

Indonesia

Enlarge this image

Young men wash up before performing their Eid al-Fitr prayer at a mosque near Mount Sinabung, an active volcano in Indonesia. Binsar Bakkara/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Binsar Bakkara/AP

Young men wash up before performing their Eid al-Fitr prayer at a mosque near Mount Sinabung, an active volcano in Indonesia.

Binsar Bakkara/AP

Old City of Jerusalem

Enlarge this image

A Palestinian woman holds onto some balloons before the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer near the Dome of Rock in Jerusalem. Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

A Palestinian woman holds onto some balloons before the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer near the Dome of Rock in Jerusalem.

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Nigeria

Enlarge this image

Young men offer Eid al-Fitr prayers outdoors in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city. Sunday Alamba/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Sunday Alamba/AP

Young men offer Eid al-Fitr prayers outdoors in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city.

Sunday Alamba/AP

The U.S.

Enlarge this image

Aya Attal, 17, hugs a friend at an Eid al-Fitr celebration in a park in Pittsburgh, Pa. Justin Merriman/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Justin Merriman/Getty Images

Aya Attal, 17, hugs a friend at an Eid al-Fitr celebration in a park in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Justin Merriman/Getty Images
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR