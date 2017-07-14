Accessibility links

Gunmen Open Fire At Religious Site In Jerusalem

Jim Kane

Israeli forces take security measures at the scene after Israeli soldiers shot and killed 3 Palestinians who allegedly opened fire on Israelis at a key religious site in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces take security measures at the scene after Israeli soldiers shot and killed 3 Palestinians who allegedly opened fire on Israelis at a key religious site in Jerusalem.

Israeli police say three gunmen opened fire near a key religious site in Jerusalem Friday, wounding at least two Israelis before being shot and killed by Israeli forces.

NPR's Daniel Estrin reports this is a rare shooting attack at the most sensitive religious site in Jerusalem, a hilltop compound revered by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount.

According to The Associated Press:

Police Spokeswoman Luba Samri said the attack happened Friday near a gate of Jerusalem's Old City and the shooters then fled toward a mosque at the nearby holy site. Police gave chase and they were shot dead at the compound.

Israeli police have closed the compound and in a rare move have canceled Muslim Friday prayers. Thousands of people pray at the site every week, Reuters says.

