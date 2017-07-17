More GOP Senators Says No, Killing Chances For Republican Health Care Bill

Two more senators have added their names to the list of "no" votes on the Republican plan to replace Obamacare, ensuring that it doesn't have enough support to pass.

Utah Republican Mike Lee and Jerry Moran of Kansas have added their names to the no column.

"We must now start fresh with an open legislative process to develop innovative solutions that provide greater personal choice, protections for pre-existing conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansans," Moran said in a statement.

Previously, Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine had said they would vote no on the measure.

With Democrats against the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), it could lose only two Republicans to pass. Sen. John McCain, who underwent surgery on Saturday, has not said how he would vote.