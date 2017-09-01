Judge Dismisses Most Serious Charges In Death Of Pledge At Penn State

A judge has thrown out charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault against former members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity who had been indicted by a grand jury over the death of pledge Timothy Piazza at Penn State.

District Judge Allen Sinclair ruled that at least a dozen of the former members of the fraternity will face charges of hazing and furnishing alcohol.

Piazza died in February, after a night of excessive drinking that a grand jury said was "the direct result of encouraged reckless conduct." Weeks after Piazza's death, Beta Theta Pi was permanently banned from the school.

"Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller called the judge's decision an 'error of law' and said she'll refile some charges," reports Min Xian of WPSU — a member station whose broadcast license is held by the university. The station's journalists, not school administrators, produce and edit its reports.

As we reported when the most serious charges were filed back in May, "Piazza's injuries included a fracture at the base of his skull and a ruptured spleen. It wasn't until 10:48 a.m. the morning after a Feb. 2 party that an ambulance was called."