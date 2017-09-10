Hurricane Irma Begins To Pummel Florida Keys As It Moves Toward The Mainland

After leaving a path of destruction through parts of the Caribbean, Hurricane Irma was making itself felt in the Florida Keys Sunday morning as it prepared to make landfall.

Irma's landfall would be a culmination of a week filled with warnings from government officials, evacuation orders, gas shortages, clogged highways and full shelters across the state.

The recent destruction wrought by Tropical Storm Harvey across Texas only two weeks before served as an ominous warning of Irma's power.

The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm was poised to "move over the Florida Keys" in the few hours after 5 a.m. ET. The Category 4 hurricane was blowing sustained gusts of wind at 130 mph and moving northwest at 8 mph.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott wrote on Twitter before 5 a.m. that a "[l]ife threatening storm surge is occurring now in the Keys and is expected to begin this morning in Southwest Florida."

The National Weather Service said winds from the hurricane's eyewall would arrive around 7 a.m. in the Lower Keys.

By 3:50 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service in Key West recorded water levels of 2 feet above normal, with Gov. Scott tweeting that the Keys "are getting gusts of hurricane force winds now- more expected. Stay indoors and be safe."

Evacuation is no longer an option — "STAY INSIDE & HUNKER DOWN," the weather service warned to people still in the Keys. Residents should cover themselves in pillows and blankets to protect from debris, they warned.

A Twitter user posted video that claimed to show the scene in Key West:

The NHC warned of storm surges of water as high as 10 to 15 feet in the coastal area spanning from Cape Sable and Captiva on Florida's southwestern coast. Most of the coast of the entire state was under storm surge warnings.

"This will cover your house," the governor said earlier on Saturday. "If you've ever watched how storm surge works, it flows in fast, very fast, then it flows out. You will not survive."

"You could have it where the second story of some buildings is going to get inundated," meteorologist David Zelinsky of the National Hurricane Center told NPR's Windsor Johnston. Storm surge flooding is responsible for more than half of the deaths during hurricanes, Zelinsky said.

The NHC predicted the storm would weaken — it had at one point clocked wind speeds of 185 mph — though it would "remain a powerful hurricane as it moves through the Florida Keys and ... near the west coast of Florida." On Sunday morning, the NHC predicted Irma would move "near or along the west coast of Florida" through Monday morning, before hitting parts of the Florida panhandle and southwest Georgia later Monday. Maps show it later touching parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The National Weather Service warned of tornadoes as well, especially east of the hurricane's path:

More than 6.5 million Floridians were ordered to evacuate — more than a quarter of the state's population and one of the biggest in Florida history. Many heeded that request — but were stuck on clogged highways. Some gas stations in south Florida ran out of fuel and couldn't keep up with demand.

At least 70,000 people who couldn't head further away were holed up in more than 385 shelters across the state, Gov. Rick Scott said Saturday.

Florida power provider FPL reported more than 300,000 outages across the state early Sunday.

Residents in Miami had been expecting the brunt of the storm, but it then shifted toward the northwest, taking many people by surprise and leaving them scrambling to prepare.

On Sunday morning, Tampa looked to be directly in Irma's path.

NPR's Leila Fadel reported from a Tampa hotel that "the lobby was filled" with people who came expecting to be out of the storm's primary path and were "caught off-guard by the storm's shift west. Dazed couples discussed the possibility of losing everything and hotel staff looked exhausted, answering panicked customers, constant phone calls and thinking about securing their own homes and families."