At Least 6 Dead At Florida Nursing Home Without Power After Irma

At least six people have died at a Florida nursing home that was left without power — and reportedly without air conditioning — in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Police in Hollywood, Fla., confirmed in a tweet early Wednesday afternoon that they are investigating the deaths at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

Three people were dead when authorities arrived at the facility and that three others died later, NPR's Jon Hamilton reports from Hollywood. He says police described conditions on the second floor as being "extremely hot."

More than 100 residents were evacuated from the facility, Broward County Deputy Fire Rescue Chief Tim Keefe said at a news conference Wednesday morning. Some were from facilities nearby.

"Police say distress calls started coming early in the morning," Kate Stein of member station WLRN tells NPR's Newscast unit. "Patients at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills were having trouble breathing and reporting other symptoms."

A kitchen worker at the center told the Miami Herald the facility "had power from a generator to cook meals, but no air conditioning."

According to the Herald:

"One resident already was dead when police got a call at 4 a.m.. The National Weather Service's tracking in Hollywood put the temperature at 80 to 82 degrees overnight with a heat index of 85 to 90 after a Tuesday afternoon high temperature of 90 and a peak heat index of 99. Hollywood Public Affairs Director Raelin Story said there is no official cause of death yet, but a number were having respitory issues. "Like many places in South Florida, the nursing home has been without power since being blasted by tropical storm winds with hurricane gusts on the edge of Hurricane Irma. Kitchen worker Jean Lindor said the center had power via a generator to cook but no air conditioning."

Police were checking on more than 40 other nursing facilities in Hollywood, Stein reports. She adds that utility providers have said they hope to have power restored for all of southeast Florida by the weekend.

At the news conference, Keefe confirmed that about one-third of Broward County was still without power.