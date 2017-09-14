Service Members Injured In Two Training Incidents

Incidents on consecutive days during training operations on military bases at opposite ends of the country have left 23 military personnel wounded, some seriously.

Eight soldiers were injured during demolitions training at Fort Bragg, N.C., Thursday morning, according to a statement by the Army Special Operations Command.

They were taken by air and ground transport to "multiple hospitals."

It happened at the base's John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, which teaches some 3,000 students "warfighter skills."

Details about what happened were sketchy. "We are looking into the incident," spokesman for Army Special Operations Command Lt.Col. Rob Bockholt told NPR.

It comes on the heels of another military training mishap. On Wednesday an amphibious assault vehicle caught fire at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, injuring 15 Marines, according to a Marines statement.

Eight Marines were taken to the Burn Center at University of California, San Diego Health. In all, five Marines were reported to be in critical condition and five in serious condition on Wednesday.

It happened during "a combat readiness evaluation as part of scheduled battalion training," said the statement.

The type of vehicle that caught on fire is used to transport Marines and cargo from ship to shore and has been in operation since the 1970s. Wednesday's accident occurred on land.