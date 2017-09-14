North Korea Fires Another Missile Over Japan

Japanese and South Korean officials have confirmed another missile test by North Korea Friday morning local time.

The Japanese chief cabinet secretary says the missile crossed over Hokkaido and fell into the ocean 2,000 kilometers (about 1,200 miles) east of Cape Erimo, according to Reuters.

South Korea's military says the unidentified missile was launched from Sunan, the site of the North Korean capital's airport. The Associated Press reports that the South Korea defense ministry announced a live-fire ballistic missile drill in response to the missile launch.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.