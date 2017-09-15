40 Nominees Unveiled For The 2017 National Book Awards

Four days, 40 nominees — and now, a clear idea of which writers have a shot to win the 2017 National Book Awards.

The National Book Foundation unveiled its longlists of nominees in stages this week, releasing a new set of 10 nominees each day. The rollout concluded Friday with the list of fiction contenders.

Frankly, any attempt to give the dozens of nominees their due in such a limited space would be foolhardy — so we'll simply remind you that you've still got some time to read as many as you can. The next round of finalists will be unveiled on Oct. 4, and the winners will be announced on Nov. 15.

Find the nominees below, with links to any reviews or interviews NPR has conducted, where available.

Fiction

Elliot Ackerman: Dark at the Crossing

Daniel Alarcón: The King Is Always Above the People: Stories

Charmaine Craig: Miss Burma

Jennifer Egan: Manhattan Beach

Lisa Ko: The Leavers

Min Jin Lee: PachinkoCarmen Maria Machado: Her Body and Other Parties: Stories

Margaret Wilkerson Sexton: A Kind of Freedom

Jesmyn Ward: Sing, Unburied, Sing

Carol Zoref: Barren Island

Nonfiction

Erica Armstrong Dunbar: Never Caught: The Washingtons' Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge

Frances FitzGerald: The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America

James Forman Jr.: Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America

Masha Gessen: The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia

David Grann: Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI

Naomi Klein: No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need

Nancy MacLean: Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right's Stealth Plan for America

Richard Rothstein: The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America

Kevin Young: Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts, and Fake News

Poetry

Frank Bidart: Half-light: Collected Poems 1965-2016

Chen Chen: When I Grow Up I Want to Be a List of Further Possibilities

Leslie Harrison: The Book of Endings

Marie Howe: Magdalene: Poems

Laura Kasischke: Where Now: New and Selected Poems

Layli Long Soldier: WHEREAS

Shane McCrae: In the Language of My Captor

Sherod Santos: Square Inch Hours

Danez Smith: Don't Call Us Dead: Poems

Mai Der Vang: Afterland

Young People's Literature

Elana K. Arnold: What Girls Are Made Of

Robin Benway: Far from the Tree

Samantha Mabry: All the Wind in the World

Mitali Perkins: You Bring the Distant Near

Jason Reynolds: Long Way Down

Erika L. Sánchez: I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

Laurel Snyder: Orphan Island

Angie Thomas: The Hate U Give

Rita Williams-Garcia: Clayton Byrd Goes Underground

Ibi Zoboi: American Street