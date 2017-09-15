British Police Investigate London Subway Incident As Terrorism

Authorities say they are investigating a reported explosion at a southwest London subway station as a terrorism incident.

The United Kingdom has suffered four terror attacks since March, including vehicle attacks on London and Westminster Bridges and a bombing outside a concert in Manchester.

NPR's Frank Langfitt reports for our Newscast Unit on today's attack:

"Photos posted on social media show a white plastic bucket with flames coming out of the top — along with wires. The bucket is sitting next to a subway train door. A purse, apparently abandoned by a fleeing passenger, sits in the foreground. "The explosion occurred at the Parson's Green station in Fullham, which is about four miles southwest of Big Ben."

London's ambulance service tweeted it has sent its hazardous area response team to an incident at a London metro station after reports of a blast.

Metro.co.uk reports:

"A bomb squad and armed police have all been seen arriving at the station following the blast which happened in a white bucket inside a Lidl carrier bag. "Wires could be seen coming out of the bucket which was on fire. "A metro.co.uk reporter at the scene described seeing people with facial burns, adding that they were 'really badly burned' and 'their hair was coming off'. "Fire crews and paramedics also rushed to the scene to help people after the fireball went down the carriage. "They said that the rear of the train filled with smoke and people left the train, some panicking, at Parsons Green."

The incident happened during rush hour when the Underground system is crowded. Passengers were advised to use alternate routes.