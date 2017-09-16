U.K. Police Make 'Significant Arrest' In Train Attack Case

In what they are calling a "significant arrest," police in London said they have detained an 18-year-old man in connection with the explosion on a train Friday that left dozens injured.

London's Metropolitan Police said Kent Police arrested the man in Dover Saturday morning, which is located about 75 miles to the southeast of London on the country's coast.

They said an improvised explosive device went off around 8:20 a.m. Friday on a train at the Parsons Green subway station.

Police now say 30 people "are known to have been injured" in what they call a terrorist attack. Reports describe victims with facial burns.

Metropolitan Police released a statement from Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, a counterterrorism coordinator.

"We have made a significant arrest in our investigation this morning. Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical. "The public should remain vigilant as our staff, officers and partners continue to work through this complex investigation. We are not, at this time, changing our protective security measures and the steps taken to free up extra armed officers remain in place. "This arrest will lead to more activity from our officers. For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage."

The man is currently being held in a local police station and will be transferred to police custody in south London.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, though that could mean different things, as The Two-Way pointed out earlier this year.

The U.K. has suffered at least five attacks since March of this year, including two bridge attacks with vehicles and knives in London, a vehicle attack outside a London mosque, and the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens.