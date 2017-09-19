Powerful Earthquake Shakes Mexico On 32nd Anniversary Of Deadly Temblor

Thirty-two years to the day after an earthquake killed thousands of people in Mexico, a powerful quake roiled the country's capital city Tuesday. Buildings shivered in Mexico City, shattering facades and sending clouds of dust skyward.

Residents who just hours before had taken part in large simulated earthquake drills to mark the anniversary emptied into the streets when the real quake struck.

In its preliminary assessment, the U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.1 earthquake's epicenter was just over 3 miles east-northeast of Raboso, in the state of Puebla some 75 miles southeast of Mexico City.

"I could barely stand up. There was glass falling everywhere. I really thought the building was going to fall," reporter Emily Green told NPR. "It was a terrifying experience."

Photographs depicted rescue workers wheeling away residents on stretchers, though it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or if anyone had died in the earthquake.

Videos purported to show buildings shaking under the strain, including a whole office building in the neighborhood of Roma Norte.

"We don't have an estimate yet from authorities of how many buildings — but just photos and videos from people in the street show there are many buildings collapsed so far," reporter James Fredrick told NPR. "The civil protection agency of Mexico City has confirmed that they're beginning excavation work for people trapped inside collapsed buildings."

Another problem loosed by the quake: Gas leaks have been reported across the city, some of which have already resulted in fires, according to Fredrick.

The earthquake also comes less than two weeks after a massive temblor struck southern Mexico, killing dozens of people.

The 1985 earthquake that officials were marking Tuesday left thousands dead and parts of Mexico City in ruins. Univision's Enrique Acevedo noted that a national earthquake drill was scheduled for 1 p.m. local time.

"There are lots of people on the street and folks crying, a little bit beside themselves," Green said.

