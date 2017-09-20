Hurricane Maria Makes Landfall In Puerto Rico

Enlarge this image toggle caption Hector Retamal /AFP/Getty Images Hector Retamal /AFP/Getty Images

As it closed in on Puerto Rico, Maria was a Category 4 hurricane but it still packed a punch. It had preveiously been a Category 5 hurricane.

Puerto Rico has long been spared from a direct hit by a hurricane and most recently avoided Irma which went on to wreak havoc on Florida.

The National Hurricane Center says Maria made landfall near Yabucoa. Forecasters say the storm's 155 mph winds will punish the island for 12 to 24 hours.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Carlos Giusti/AP Carlos Giusti/AP

Residents of Puerto Rico had been warned for days to heed hurricane warnings and make plans for their safety.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello told The Associated Press, "This is going to be an extremely violent phenomenon. We have not experienced an event of this magnitude in our modern history."

President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered his support via Twitter: "Puerto Rico being hit hard by new monster Hurricane. Be careful, our hearts are with you- will be there to help!"

By late Tuesday night more than 4,000 people had gone to shelters to wait out Maria.

Overnight the storm passed near or over St. Croix. The island was spared major damage from Hurricane Irma two weeks ago, but this time was expected to be different. The island could experience five hours of hurricane winds this time.

"Maria killed one person in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe when a tree fell on them Tuesday, The Associated press reports. Two people aboard a boat were reported missing off La Desirade island, just east of Guadeloupe, officials told the news agency.

The storm also blew over the tiny eastern Caribbean island of Dominica late Monday. NPR's Two-Way reports: