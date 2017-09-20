Hurricane Maria Makes Landfall In Puerto Rico

Enlarge this image toggle caption Hector Retamal /AFP/Getty Images Hector Retamal /AFP/Getty Images

After devastating parts of the Caribbean, Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. ET as a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. It had previously been a Category 5 hurricane, but even downgraded, it packed powerful sustained winds of 150 mph and could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the island.

Maria's eye closed in on the island near the eastern municipality of Yabucoa. The NHC says the eye will continue to move across Puerto Rico through Wednesday morning and emerge off the northern coast by afternoon. "The center will then pass just north of the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Thursday."

Enlarge this image toggle caption Carlos Giusti/AP Carlos Giusti/AP

Puerto Rico had long been spared from a direct hit by a hurricane and most recently avoided Irma which went on to strike Florida.

This time Puerto Ricans had been warned for days to heed hurricane warnings and make plans for their safety.

"Very high winds are just tearing trees apart," Miguel Santiago with member station WRTU in San Juan reported Wednesday morning. "Most of the island is without power ... or water."

Gov. Ricardo Rossello told The Associated Press, "This is going to be an extremely violent phenomenon. We have not experienced an event of this magnitude in our modern history."

President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered his support via Twitter: "Puerto Rico being hit hard by new monster Hurricane. Be careful, our hearts are with you- will be there to help!"

By late Tuesday night more than 4,000 people had gone to shelters to wait out Maria.

"One of the shelters in San Juan had to relocate refugees to the hallways because of the roof it was shaking due to the winds," Santiago said.

Overnight the storm passed near or over St. Croix. The island was spared major damage from Hurricane Irma two weeks ago, but this time was expected to be different. The island could experience five hours of hurricane winds.

"Maria killed one person in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe when a tree fell on them Tuesday," The Associated press reports. Two people aboard a boat were reported missing off La Desirade island, just east of Guadeloupe, officials told the news agency.

The storm also blew over the tiny eastern Caribbean island of Dominica late Monday. NPR's Two-Way reports: