Anthony Weiner Is Sentenced To 21 Months In Prison : The Two-Way The disgraced former U.S. congressman pleaded guilty in May to sending obscene messages to a 15-year-old girl.
Anthony Weiner Is Sentenced To 21 Months In Prison

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., leaves federal court following his sentencing on Monday in New York.

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., leaves federal court following his sentencing on Monday in New York.

A federal judge has sentenced disgraced former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner to 21 months in prison for sending obscene messages to a 15-year-old girl last year.

The sexting case played a role in the 2016 presidential election. Weiner's wife, Huma Abedin, who has filed for divorce, was a top aide to Hillary Clinton.

Weiner pleaded guilty in New York federal court in May to the felony charge over transmitting sexually explicit messages to the North Carolina teenager. As The Associated Press reported, he said at the time: "I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse."

