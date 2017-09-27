Accessibility links

Rockfall Kills One Person At Yosemite National Park : The Two-Way A statement from the California park says a rockfall of undetermined size fell from El Capitan, apparently from the Waterfall Route, popular with climbers.
NPR logo Rockfall Kills One Person At Yosemite National Park
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR

America

Rockfall Kills One Person At Yosemite National Park

Barbara Campbell

Enlarge this image

El Capitan soars over Yosemite National Park in California. A rockfall that killed one person and injured another was reported on Wednesday from the site which is popular with climbers. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

El Capitan soars over Yosemite National Park in California. A rockfall that killed one person and injured another was reported on Wednesday from the site which is popular with climbers.

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

One person has been killed and another injured by a rockfall from El Capitan, according to authorities at Yosemite National Park in California.

A statement says rangers are assessing the situation but the park remains open.

"The release point appears to be near the "Waterfall Route", a popular climbing route on the East Buttress of El Capitan. This is the area where Horsetail Falls flows in winter and spring conditions. ...

This is the climbing season in Yosemite National Park and there are many climbers on El Capitan and other climbing routes in the park."

The Fresno Bee reports, "The rockfall was quickly noted on a climber's website, where one climber described a sheet of rock that gave way and posted a photo showing dust billowing."

The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR