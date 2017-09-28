Trump Administration Waives Shipping Restriction For Puerto Rico
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it has temporarily waived a U.S. shipping restriction for Puerto Rico known as the Jones Act.
Under the law, only U.S.-flagged ships are allowed to move goods between U.S. ports. Now foreign-flagged vessels also will be able to move shipments, including much-needed relief supplies after Hurricane Maria battered the U.S. territory last week.
The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration thanked President Trump in a Tweet:
Jones Act waived for Puerto Rico. Thank you, @POTUS. https://t.co/BA5Y4Ic1A4— PRFAA (@PRFAA) September 28, 2017
That was in response to the announcement from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders:
At @ricardorossello request, @POTUS has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico. It will go into effect immediately.— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 28, 2017