Software Glitch Causes Brief Delays At Airports Worldwide

Enlarge this image toggle caption J. David Ake/AP J. David Ake/AP

A glitch in the booking software reportedly used by some 125 airlines around the world caused brief delays at check-in at airports from Washington, D.C., to Singapore.

Madrid-based Amadeus said its Altea booking software experienced a network problem Thursday morning and that it was in the process of fixing the problem. "That action is ongoing with services gradually being restored," a spokesman said, according to news reports.

Reports of minor delays have come in from airports worldwide, including Washington's Reagan National Airport, London's Heathrow and Gatwick, Charles de Gaulle in Paris, as well as airports in Zurich, Johannesburg, Singapore and Melbourne, Australia, according to The Telegraph.

The newspaper writes:

"Gatwick described the situation as a 'momentary IT glitch' and said it was not causing flight delays, adding that it believed the system was 'back up and running' after about 15 minutes. "Heathrow said it was causing 'intermittent' problems, but that passengers were still able to check-in, 'although the process may take slightly longer than usual.' "

In May, a similar but much worse IT problem confined to British Airways caused three days of disruptions for the airline's customers at both London airports. British Airways CEO and Chairman Alex Cruz apologized to inconvenienced passengers. A computer issued cropped up again at British Airways last month.

And as Reuters reports: "A similar incident occurred in April, when computer issues briefly prevented airlines including Lufthansa and Air France-KLM, from boarding passengers one evening."