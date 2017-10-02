Accessibility links

Top Stories: Las Vegas Shooting; Nobel Prize In Medicine Awarded : The Two-Way Also: Puerto Rico struggles to secure clean water and food; the ex-CEO of Equifax apologizes for the massive security breach; and officials in Catalonia say an independence referendum is approved.
Top Stories: Las Vegas Shooting; Nobel Prize In Medicine Awarded

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— More Than 50 People Are Dead After A Mass Shooting On Las Vegas Strip.

— Nobel Prize In Medicine Is Awarded To 3 Americans For Work On Circadian Rhythm.

— Millions In Puerto Rico Still Lack Food, Clean Water Or Electricity.

And here are more early headlines:

Ex-Equifax Chief Apologizes For Security Breach. (Bloomberg)

Catalonia Officials Say Independence Referendum Approved. (CNBC)

Deadly Violence In Cameroon As English Speakers Seek Independence. (Guardian)

Facebook To Turn Over Russia-Linked Ads To Congress. (Washington Post)

2 Plead Not Guilty In Murder Of North Korea Leader's Half Brother. (BBC)

Trial Of Alleged N.Y. Bomber Opens Today. (New York Times)

