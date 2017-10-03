Accessibility links

Top Stories: The Las Vegas Shooter's Weapons; Nobel Physics Prize : The Two-Way Also: Rock musician Tom Petty has died; the Supreme Court takes up a gerrymandering case; and baseball's Hall of Fame is getting a bobblehead museum collection.
NPR logo Top Stories: The Las Vegas Shooter's Weapons; Nobel Physics Prize
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR

Morning roundup

Top Stories: The Las Vegas Shooter's Weapons; Nobel Physics Prize

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Police: Las Vegas Shooter Had Multiple Guns At Hotel And At His Home.

— They Proved Einstein Right; Now They've Won The 2017 Physics Nobel Prize.

— This Supreme Court Case Could Radically Reshape Politics.

— Rock Star Tom Petty Dead At 66.

And here are more early headlines:

Equifax Says 2.5 Million More Americans Affected By Data Breach. (Reuters)

Iowa Judge Approves 3 Day Waiting Period For Abortions. (Des Moines Register)

Report: U.S. Will Force Out Many Cuban Diplomats. (Miami Herald)

FCC Commissioner Pai Approved To New 5 Year Term. (Reuters)

Myanmar Takes International Officials Into Rohingya Areas. (AP)

Suicide Attackers Strike Indian Military Camp In Kashmir. (BBC)

Bobbleheads Going To Baseball's Hall Of Fame. (Sun Sentinel)

The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR