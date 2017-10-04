Nobel Prize In Chemistry Honors Views Of Human Cells At The Atomic Level

The 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to researchers Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank, and Richard Henderson, for their work that developed cryo-electron microscopy, which the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences says "both simplifies and improves the imaging of biomolecules."

The work, the academy adds, "has moved biochemistry into a new era" and provided new ways of seeing complex operations that take place within human cells at a never-before-seen level of resolution.

Dubochet is affiliated with the University of Lausanne, in Switzerland; Joachim Frank is affiliated with Columbia University in New York; Richard Henderson is affiliated with the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K.

Here's how the Academy describes their accomplishments: