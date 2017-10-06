International Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons Wins 2017 Nobel Peace Prize

The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, a group working to establish a global prohibition on nuclear weapons under international law.

The prize was announced in Oslo, Norway, on Monday morning. The committee noted that nuclear disarmament will depend on the participation of nuclear states, but praised ICAN's "inspiring and innovative support" for international negotiations.

Last year's prize went to Juan Manuel Santos, the president of Colombia. The decision surprised many; peace talks in Colombia were not concluded, and it's rare for the committee to award a prize to only one half of a peace negotiation.