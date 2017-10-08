Harvey Weinstein Out At The Weinstein Company

Harvey Weinstein has been fired from the Weinstein Company, according to the company's board.

TWC's board of representatives announced Sunday:

"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."

The TWC co-founder is being forced out just three days after The New York Times published the bombshell report on Thursday, detailing decades of Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment levied by former employees and the legal settlements that followed.

In response to the Times story, Weinstein apologized in a statement for some of his behavior by saying that behavior in workplace culture was different when he entered the movie business.

As the Two-Way noted at the time, Harvey Weinstein's alleged predatory behavior toward women has been talked about within his companies for years.