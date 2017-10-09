Top Stories: Trump's New Immigration Demands; Economics Nobel
Good morning, here are our early stories:
— Nobel Goes To American Richard Thaler For Work In Behavioral Economics.
— Gulf Coast Cleans Up After Hurricane Nate Comes Ashore.
— Trump Ties Immigration Demands To DACA Deal, Including Border Wall.
And here are more early headlines:
GOP Senator Claims Trump Risks Triggering World War 3. (New York Times)
Report: Nigeria Opens Trials Against Thousands Of Boko Haram Militants. (Guardian)
Large Anti-Secession Protests In Catalonia, Spain. (AP)
Hurricane Center Tracking Tropical Depression In Atlantic. (NHC)
Israeli, Palestinian Women March For Peace. (Reuters)
10th Annual Zombie Walk In New Jersey. (NJ.com)