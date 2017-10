'Public Calamity' As California Wildfires Leave Apocalyptic Scenes In Wine Country

Hide caption Smoke billows from a neighborhood that was destroyed by a fast moving wild fire on October 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Ten people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 1,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. Previous Next Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Hide caption A fireman puts out a fire at a home in Anaheim, Calif. on Monday after a fire spread quickly through the area destroying homes, prompting mandatory evacuations and freeway closures. Previous Next FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Hide caption This aerial photo provided shows some of hundreds of homes destroyed in a wind-driven wildfire that swept through Santa Rosa, Calif., early Monday. Previous Next California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division/AP

Hide caption A police car blocks the 241 freeway as smoke from the Canyon 2 Fire covers the freeway near Orange, California on Monday. Previous Next ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Hide caption Mark Pedersen and his son Ben, left, look through the remains of their home destroyed by fires in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Monday. Previous Next Jeff Chiu/AP

Hide caption A firefighter monitors a house burning in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. Previous Next Jeff Chiu/AP

Fire glows on a hillside in Napa, California on Monday night as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region.

At least 11 people have died in intense wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California, where firefighters are battling more than a dozen large blazes in the state's wine country, including Napa and Sonoma counties.

"Nine people have been confirmed killed in Napa and Sonoma counties with fatalities also reported in Mendocino and Yuba counties," member station KQED reports.

Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in at least eight counties, including Napa, Sonoma, and Mendocino. Brown has also asked President Trump to issue a major disaster declaration, to help support local and state agencies responding to the fires.

Two large fires are raging in Napa County: the Tubbs Fire had burned 27,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, and the Atlas Fire had burned 25,000 as of Monday night. Fire officials are not offering a containment estimate for those blazes. In Mendocino County, the Redwood Complex fire west of the Mendocino National Forest consumed 19,000 acres.

Several fires spread with intense speed after being reported on Sunday. Since then, some 1,5000 structures, including hundreds of homes, have been lost. At least two wineries were destroyed; others have been damaged.

The fires have been powered by blasts from the strong Santa Ana winds. The Bay Area National Weather Service office says winds began to decrease in many North Bay areas on Monday, and that the region will see lower temperatures and milder winds on Tuesday. But we'll note that the winds in Santa Rosa are still expected to reach 10 mph or higher, and they're expected to strengthen in some areas tomorrow.

The fire consumed the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country, a longtime tourist hub. As seen in a dramatic video by member station KQED's John Sepulvado, the fire ravaged the building even as its sprinkler system kept running.

"It says something that there are not firefighters here trying to put this out," Sepulvado said. "This has essentially been abandoned and left to burn, with the hope that these embers don't spread."

Sepulvado also visited a mobile home park in Santa Rosa that was devastated by the intense fire. As he reports from the scene, the air is filled with the hissing sound of burning gas lines.

Last night, a Pacific Gas and Electric Company representative said the utility had cut gas service to some 30,000 customers in areas affected by the fires.

The city of Santa Rosa has declared a local emergency, citing the fire as a "public calamity." Mandatory evacuations were declared in several areas; Santa Rosa officials imposed a public curfew lasting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 a.m.

Every school in Sonoma County has been closed for Tuesday; other areas have done the same. Residents in Fountaingrove, down the road from the Kendall-Jackson Winery Estate, were told to boil water before drinking it.

People who have made it to safety are being urged to mark themselves safe, either through the Red Cross or via Facebook's crisis page.

Tens of thousands of people have fled the fires' potential paths. And along with concern over homes and property, many are also worried about animals who were left behind — including at zoos and stables.

In Santa Rosa, the Safari West conservation area issued an update on Sunday afternoon saying that its fences were still standing and that "the animals are contained and accounted for" — adding, "At no point were fences cut or Safari West animals released."

In Anaheim, where a devastating fire called Canyon Fire 2 has been burning in Orange County, member station KPCC reports, "At least 24 homes have destroyed in Anaheim, Orange and Tustin and more have been damaged."

The Canyon Fire 2 is now 5 percent contained; it has burned some 7,500 acres, California fire officials said on Tuesday.

Fire officials said last night that there were reports of stables burning at Irvine Regional Park, where equestrians had reportedly rushed to save more than 100 horses on Monday.

A video posted by Country Trails & Riding School, which operates in the park, showed volunteers and workers moving horses as smoke billowed above trees in the background. While Anaheim fire officials said there was no word about the park's zoo, we take that to refer to the facility's structures: Orange County Parks said last night that the zoo animals had been evacuated.