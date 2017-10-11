California Wildfires Blamed For 17 Deaths; High Winds Forecast Tonight

The 17 wildfires that have burned more than 115,000 acres in California since Sunday have now been blamed for 17 deaths. The fast-moving blazes have destroyed at least 2,000 buildings, many of them in the wine country region of Napa, Sonoma, and Mendocino counties.

At least two of the fires have burned more than 25,000 acres, propelled by strong winds of 50-70 mph Sunday night. Conditions eased somewhat on Tuesday — but the National Weather Service says high winds could return to the area beginning late Wednesday night, with gusts over 50 mph.

As of Tuesday evening, Pacific Gas and Electric Company said that some 75,000 customers were without power, including 50,000 in Santa Rosa and 15,000 in the Napa area. In some cases, the utility has purposefully cut power to prevent lines from endangering first responders. It also cut gas service to more than 44,000 customers, due to the quick-spreading fires.

Officials are telling evacuated residents to stay away until an all-clear order is given. In Santa Rosa, which saw neighborhoods and swaths of land overrun with fire, a curfew remains in effect from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 a.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown has declared an emergency in eight counties — Napa, Sonoma, Yuba, Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Orange. President Trump has issued a major disaster declaration; the Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing federal disaster assistance to California to bolster state, tribal, and local recovery efforts as the state tries to cope with the large and intense fires.

The fires have affected thousands of people, forcing evacuation orders for more than 20,000 residents and obliterating homes — in some cases leaving structures on one side of the street intact, while reducing those on the other side to heaps of ash and rubble.

Among those who lost their homes in Santa Rosa: Paula McCallister, who had just moved to the area along with her husband, less than a year ago. They're safe — but as seen in photos McCallister shared on Facebook, fire destroyed their house. Her husband snapped the pictures after walking two miles to check on their house, beyond security barricades.

McCallister tells NPR's Morning Edition that the posted the images in part because it's been hard to find details about damage in specific neighborhoods.

"They're not reporting anything. They're not telling us, your street from here to here is gone," McCallister said. "And so I wanted all my neighbors that know me on Facebook to see what happened, and what was gone and what wasn't gone. So that they have some kind of idea what to do next."

McCallister said that some of those neighbors are the reason she and her husband were able to grab necessities and get out. She says they fled their new house after neighbors walked the streets and knocked on doors, telling people the fire was coming.