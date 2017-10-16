Iraq Sends Troops To Take Areas South Of Kirkuk Back From Kurds

Saying Iraq is in danger of "partition," Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has sent troops to take control of Kirkuk — the city which Kurdish fighters took from ISIS three years ago, when the Iraqi military refused to fight. In addition to Iraq's stability, rich oil revenues are also at stake.

Kurdish media outlets quote the Peshmerga General Command calling the attack "a flagrant declaration of war against the nation of Kurdistan."

Civilians have been fleeing the area, seeking safety in an increasingly perilous situation in northern Iraq. Many of them were heading to the Kurdish capital of Erbil, about 60 miles to the north, according to reporter Jenan Moussa of Al Aan TV.

Early targets for Iraq's military included the Kirkuk military airport and several oil fields, according to multiple media reports.

Iraq's military move comes three weeks after Kurds held a controversial independence referendum, in which more than 90 percent of the Kurdish region's residents voted to split from Iraq. The U.S. had urged Kurdish leaders not to hold the vote.

From Beirut, NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports for our Newscast unit:

"This oil rich province fell under Kurdish control in 2014, after Iraqi troops fled in the face of an offensive there by the extremist group ISIS. Now, the Iraqi government wants the territory back. "Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said troops were under instructions to 'protect all citizens' as they advanced into the area, and Iraqi forces are said to have been told to avoid violence. But some residents reported hearing gunfire and explosions in the early hours of the morning. "The hostilities mark a real challenge for the United States, which has armed and trained both Iraqi troops and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters."

"We are very concerned by reports of violence in Kirkuk and deplore any loss of life," the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad said on Monday. Calling on all parties to cease hostilities, the embassy added in an official statement, "ISIS remains the true enemy of Iraq, and we urge all parties to remain focused on finishing the liberation of their country from this menace."

The Kurdish Regional Security Council says the operation began just before midnight and involved both Iraqi forces and Iran-backed militia fighters, "using U.S. military equipment, including Abrams tanks and Humvees." The council said that the Kurdish Peshmerga "destroyed at least five U.S. Humvees used by PMF."

Of the new clash, Abadi said on Monday that he's trying to protect Iraq's constitution, repeatedly citing the independence referendum in a Facebook post about the military action. Kurd's leaders, he said, had failed to heed warnings against "the division of Iraq and the establishment of a state on an ethnic and racial basis."

Abadi wrote:

"We assure our people in Kurdistan and in Kirkuk in particular that we are keen on their safety and best interest. We have only acted to fulfill our constitutional duty to extend the federal authority and impose security and protect the national wealth in this city, which we want to remain a city of peaceful coexistence for all Iraqis."