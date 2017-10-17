Watch Live: 'Cow On The Loose' Mesmerizes In Brooklyn And Beyond

Need a break from hard news? How about an old-fashioned stakeout? An unidentified bovine — a cow or young bull —is doing its best to provide a distraction, leading a very slow speed chase around an outdoor soccer field in the Prospect Park area of Brooklyn.

Live video from the scene showed the animal ambling around the field as a New York City police truck idles nearby. A crowd gathered outside the fence at the Prospect Park Parade Ground — and several times, the bull stopped in its tracks to stare back at them.

The situation prompted a number of comments on the ABC 7 live feed. Here's a sample:

@EmmanyBrah1210: "The cow's demands of 100 bales of hay have not been met"

@beautydashdot: "Nypd are scared of a cow - amazing"

@ObrienKade6: "I love this cow... he's my main moo"

@_AmazinRaisin6: "Cow been offsides this whole time"

@pyroegg114: "@ProspectParkCow just put your hooves behind your head and come quietly"