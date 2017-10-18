Amazon Studios Fires Top Exec Roy Price Following Harassment Allegations

Amazon Studios confirms that it has accepted the resignation of top executive Roy Price after he was suspended following allegations of sexual harassment.

In a story that appeared last week in The Hollywood Reporter, Isa Hackett, a producer on the Amazon series The Man in the High Castle, said she was "repeatedly and insistently propositioned" by Price in 2015 at a Comic-Con in San Diego, where Hackett was promoting the show.

Hackett called the incident "shocking and surreal" and said she was inspired to tell her story by women who came forward to publicly detail allegations of sexual harassment against film and TV mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The firing of Price comes less than two weeks after the Weinstein Co., which Weinstein co-founded, fired him following accusations of sexual misconduct and assault by dozens of women, including actors Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Price was the top entertainment executive at Amazon Studios, which has developed movies such as the Oscar-winning film Manchester by the Sea and original TV shows for its Amazon Prime streaming service, such as Transparent.