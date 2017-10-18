Accessibility links

Amazon Studios Exec Roy Price Resigns Following Harassment Allegations : The Two-Way Price was suspended last week after producer Isa Hackett, who works on the Amazon series The Man in the High Castle, said he had "repeatedly and persistently" propositioned her.
Amazon Studios Exec Roy Price Resigns Following Harassment Allegations

Roy Price, of Amazon Studios at a premiere earlier this year. Amazon Studios says it has accepted the resignation of its top executive, Roy Price, following sexual harassment allegations made by a producer on the Amazon series Man in the High Castle. Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP hide caption

Roy Price, of Amazon Studios at a premiere earlier this year. Amazon Studios says it has accepted the resignation of its top executive, Roy Price, following sexual harassment allegations made by a producer on the Amazon series Man in the High Castle.

Amazon Studios confirms that it has accepted the resignation of top executive Roy Price after he was suspended following allegations of sexual harassment.

In a story that appeared last week in The Hollywood Reporter, Isa Hackett, a producer on the Amazon series The Man in the High Castle, said she was "repeatedly and insistently propositioned" by Price in 2015 at a Comic-Con in San Diego, where Hackett was promoting the show.

Hackett called the incident "shocking and surreal" and said she was inspired to tell her story by women who came forward to publicly detail allegations of sexual harassment against film and TV mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The firing of Price comes less than two weeks after the Weinstein Co., which Weinstein co-founded, fired him following accusations of sexual misconduct and assault by dozens of women, including actors Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Price was the top entertainment executive at Amazon Studios, which has developed movies such as the Oscar-winning film Manchester by the Sea and original TV shows for its Amazon Prime streaming service, such as Transparent.

