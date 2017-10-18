Top Stories: Second Block On Travel Ban; A.G. Sessions On Capitol Hill

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Federal Judge In Maryland Blocks Trump's Latest Travel Ban Attempt.

— Democrats To Attorney General Sessions: Don't Duck Our Questions.

— A Third Of California's Fire Evacuees Still Waiting To Go Home.

— Houston Reservoirs Have Finally Discharged All Of Hurricane Harvey's Floodwater.

— Amazon Studios Exec Roy Price Resigns Following Harassment Allegations.

And here are more early headlines:

Chinese Congress Opens, Expected To Retain Xi As Leader. (AP)

U.S. Says Crisis Continues In Northern Iraqi Province. (VOA)

Update On Deadly California Wildfires. (Cal Fire)

Kenya Elections Official Quits, Warns Of Flawed Presidential Vote. (VOA)

Report: Myanmar Accused Of Crimes Against Humanity In Rohingyas' Treatment. (Amnesty International)

Aviation Warnings Over Strength Of Japanese Steelmaker's Product. (Bloomberg)

Wildfires In Portugal Have Killed At Least 41. (BBC)