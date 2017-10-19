Yes Or No? Spain Demands An Answer On Catalonia's Independence

Spain and the would-be breakaway region of Catalonia face a second showdown in days, with Madrid insisting that Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont categorically withdraw a declaration of independence or submit to direct rule for the semi-autonomous region.

If Puigdemont fails to meet a 10 a.m. (4 a.m. ET) Thursday deadline on an ultimatum to retract the declaration, the Spanish government has vowed to invoke Article 155 of the Constitution, allowing it to strip Catalonia of its self-governance.

Catalonia, which includes the city of Barcelona and is one of Spain's wealthiest and most culturally distinct regions, voted overwhelmingly on Oct. 1 to secede from Spain. Puigdemont then declared independence but suspended it in nearly the same breath while calling for talks with Madrid. Catalan lawmakers also passed articles of secession.

The referendum went 90 percent in favor of independence, but with only about half of registered voters turning out. Massive street protests in favor of unity came a week after the vote.

Thursday's deadline from the Spanish government comes after a similar one on Tuesday in which Puigdemont was to have given an unambiguous "yes" or "no" to the question of Catalan independence. Instead, he demurred, saying only that he wanted to pursue more dialogue with Madrid.

His vague response angered Spanish officials, with Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría firing back, saying "it wasn't very difficult to say yes or no. That was the question that was asked and the response shouldn't be complicated."

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday urged Catalonia's leaders to "act sensibly" and renounce the declaration.

Reuters reports that Rajoy has issued an appeal to the national parliament, the Cortes Generales for backing if he decides to go ahead with applying direct rule in Catalonia.

The news agency writes: