Court Puts A Hold On Order That Approved Undocumented Teen's Abortion

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a judge's ruling that would have allowed a detained teenager who is in the U.S. illegally to have an abortion, in the latest twist in a legal battle between the ACLU and the Trump administration.

The pregnant 17 year-old "is currently in a detention center in Brownsville, [Tex.], after trying to enter the United States illegally from Mexico," as Houston Public Media has reported.

The minor, who's being referred to as Jane Doe to protect her privacy, has obtained a judge's permission to have an abortion. But the Department of Health and Human Services, which is holding her through its Office of Refugee Resettlement, has refused to allow her to leave so she can visit a clinic.

Federal and state officials have said that because of the young woman's immigration status, she has no inherent right to an elective abortion in the U.S.

The temporary stay on District Judge Tanya Chutkan's order comes one day after Chutkan "ordered the government to transport the teenager, or allow her guardian to transport her, to have the procedure 'promptly and without delay,'" as NPR's Richard Gonzales reported on Wednesday.

Citing the judge's order, Richard added, "The fact that HHS officials had sent the young woman to abortion counseling against her will but were unwilling to comply with her desire for an abortion apparently irked Judge Chutkan."