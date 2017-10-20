Accessibility links

Top Stories: Police Body Cam Study Shows No Effects; Senate Budget Plan : The Two-Way Also: White House Chief of Staff Kelly is criticized by the congresswoman he criticized; losses from California fires could exceed $1 billion; and supporters clap a lot online for China's president.
Top Stories: Police Body Cam Study Shows No Effects; Senate Budget Plan
Morning roundup

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— Body Cam Study Shows No Effect On Police Use Of Force Or Citizen Complaints.

— Senate Passes Budget Resolution Seen As Key To Trump's Tax Overhaul.

— CIA Backs Off Director's Claim That Russian Meddling Didn't Swing Election.

And here are more early headlines:

Rep. Wilson (D-Fl.) Fires Back At Kelly Criticism. (CNN)

Losses From California Fires Estimated At $1 Billion. (Fortune)

2 Afghan Mosques Attacked, Many Killed. (Al-Jazeera)

Spain Set To Take Back Catalonia's Regional Powers. (AP)

Japan Checks Kobe Steel's Copper Plant For Problems. (Reuters)

Supporters Clap Electronically For China's President. (CNBC)

