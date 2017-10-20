Top Stories: Police Body Cam Study Shows No Effects; Senate Budget Plan
Good morning, here are our early stories:
— Body Cam Study Shows No Effect On Police Use Of Force Or Citizen Complaints.
— Senate Passes Budget Resolution Seen As Key To Trump's Tax Overhaul.
— CIA Backs Off Director's Claim That Russian Meddling Didn't Swing Election.
And here are more early headlines:
Rep. Wilson (D-Fl.) Fires Back At Kelly Criticism. (CNN)
Losses From California Fires Estimated At $1 Billion. (Fortune)
2 Afghan Mosques Attacked, Many Killed. (Al-Jazeera)
Spain Set To Take Back Catalonia's Regional Powers. (AP)
Japan Checks Kobe Steel's Copper Plant For Problems. (Reuters)
Supporters Clap Electronically For China's President. (CNBC)