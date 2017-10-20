Appeals Court Sets Terms For Abortion For Teen Immigrant

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., has ruled that a detained teenage immigrant may not obtain an abortion until a government-approved sponsor can be secured by the end of the month.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit split 2-1 on the ruling. The case involves a 17-year-old who came to this country illegally and is seeking to terminate her pregnancy while she is detained in a private facility for unaccompanied minors. Lawyers for the government argue that it isn't obligated to help her get an abortion because the administration wants to promote child birth and fetal life. But now, the federal appeals court has indicated that the young woman has a right to get an abortion and the court is giving the Department of Health and Human Services until October 31 to approve a sponsor so that the government need not facilitate the procedure.

In a statement, American Civil Liberties lawyer Brigitte Amiri said, "Justice is delayed yet again for this courageous and persistent young woman. She continues to be held hostage and prevented from getting an abortion because the Trump administration disagrees with her personal decision."

The ruling comes after the appeals panel temporarily blocked a lower court ruling allowing the minor to seek an abortion "without delay."