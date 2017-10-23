Top Stories: McCain Criticizes Trump; New Director Accused Of Harassment

Good morning, here are our early stories:

— McCain Takes Swipe At President For Vietnam 'Bone Spur' Deferment.

— Director James Toubek Accused Of Harassment By Dozens Of Women.

— AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka Wins A Third 4-Year Term.

— Digging In The Mud To See What Toxic Substances Were Spread By Hurricane Harvey.

— David Letterman Honored With Twain Award For American Comedy.

And here are more early headlines:

Schumer Seeks "CEO" For Disaster Recovery In Puerto Rico. (The Hill)

Sgt. Bergdahl's Sentencing Hearing Opens Today. (CNN)

Vietnam Veteran Who Saved Dozens To Receive Medal Of Honor. (ABC)

Catalan Officials To Resist Spanish Government Takeover. (BBC)

After Criticism, W.H.O. Rescinds Zimbabwe Leader's Appointment. (Washington Post)

Philippines Says Assault On Marawi Militants Is Over. (Reuters)

India's Government Tells Myanmar To Take Back Rohingyas. (AP)