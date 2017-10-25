Houston Astros Looking For First Win In 2017 World Series Game 2

Trailing in the World Series 1-0, the Houston Astros hope their potent batting lineup has better success tonight against Los Angeles Dodgers starter Rich Hill than they had last night at Dodgers Stadium.

The Astros were handcuffed by LA's ace, Clayton Kershaw, who needed only 83 pitches to strike out 11 batters and hold them to one run on three hits. The Dodgers won 3-1.

One reason Houston can even this series: It is sending the MVP of the American League Championship Series, Justin Verlander, to the mound.

Verlander is a recent addition to the Houston staff, joining the team after a trade from Detroit in late August. Since then, he has been lights out, going 9-0 as an Astro. What's more, he is 4-0 in four postseason appearances, with a 1.46 ERA.

In Hill, the Dodgers are looking to a starter who went 12-8 in 2017, with a 3.32 ERA.

The Dodgers also will change their starting lineup tonight. Left fielder Joc Pederson and second baseman Chase Utley will start in place of Enrique Hernandez and Logan Forsythe.

This story will be updated during the game.