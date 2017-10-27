Spain's Prime Minister Asks For Direct-Rule Authority Over Catalonia

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has asked the country's Senate for the power to impose direct rule over secessionist Catalonia and says he would use it first to depose the region's president.

Rajoy delivered an impassioned speech to loud applause in the chamber, insisting that Catalonia's declaration of independence is "a clear violation of the laws, of democracy, of the rights of all, and that has consequences."

The Spanish premier said he would immediately dismiss Catalan President Carles Puigdemont if the Senate approved invoking Article 155 of Spain's Constitution, allowing it to abrogate Catalonia's autonomy.

Meanwhile, in Barcelona, thousands of protesters gathered near the regional parliament waving flags and chanting "freedom" as regional lawmakers debated a formal declaration of independence.

On Thursday, Puidgemont said no to a regional election that might have helped to calm tensions with Madrid.

As we have written previously: "Catalonia, which includes the city of Barcelona and is one of Spain's wealthiest and most culturally distinct regions, voted overwhelmingly on Oct. 1 to secede from Spain. Puigdemont then declared independence but suspended it in nearly the same breath while calling for talks with Madrid. Catalan lawmakers also passed articles of secession."

