Houston Hopes Its Home Field Works Against Los Angeles in Game 3 Of World Series

Enlarge this image toggle caption Eric Gay/AP Eric Gay/AP

After the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros dueled in a thrilling extra-inning contest featuring eight home runs in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, fans can be excused for expecting a lot more stomach-churning action.

The Astros won that game in Dodger Stadium, 7-6, evening the best-of-seven series at one game a piece. Tonight the series continues at Houston's Minute Maid Park where the Astros have not lost a game in this postseason and have out-scored their opponents 31-7.

As ESPN's David Schoenfield reports, when the World Series is tied, the Game 3 winner goes on the win the whole thing 69 percent of the time.

The Astros send right-handed starter Lance McCullers (7-4, ERA 4.25) to the mound. The Dodgers righty Yu Darvish (10-12, ERA 3.86) will start for L.A.

Tonight's game in an American League park also features designated hitters in both lineups. The Dodgers DH will be Joc Pederson in the eighth slot and the Astros will go with Evan Gattis batting seventh.