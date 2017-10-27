Houston Astros Lead The Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 In Game 3 Of World Series

Updated 9:50 p.m. ET

The Houston Astros jumped out to a 4-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers after three innings in Game 3 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Houston opened the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run by first baseman Yuli Gurriel, followed by a double by right fielder Josh Reddick. Designated hitter Evan Gattis walked. A hard-hit single by left fielder Marwin Gonzalez scored Reddick. Catcher Brian McCann followed with another single, scoring Gattis and making the score 3-0. The Astros added a fourth run when third baseman Alex Bregman hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Gonzalez.

Dodgers starter Yu Darvish was pulled for reliever Kenta Maeda after Astros second baseman Jose Altuve smoked a double to center field. Maeda managed to get the final out without further damage.

The Dodgers threatened to come back immediately in the top of the third after their first three batters earned walks. But they scored only one run when shortstop Corey Seager grounded into a double play.

After the teams dueled in a thrilling extra-inning contest featuring eight home runs in Game 2 of the Series on Wednesday, fans can be excused for expecting a lot more stomach-churning action.

The Astros won that game in Dodger Stadium, 7-6, evening the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

As ESPN's David Schoenfield reports, when the World Series is tied, the Game 3 winner goes on to win the whole thing 69 percent of the time.

