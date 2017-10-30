Accessibility links

Houston Astros Win Game 5 And Take 3-2 Lead In World Series : The Two-Way Houston and Los Angeles kept the score close in a game that lasted more than five hours and in which pitchers threw more than 400 pitches. Ultimately, the Astros were victorious.
NPR logo Houston Astros Win Game 5 And Take 3-2 Lead In World Series
The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR

Houston Astros Win Game 5 And Take 3-2 Lead In World Series

Enlarge this image

Derek Fisher of the Houston Astros celebrates after scoring the winning run during the 10th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series. Christian Petersen/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Derek Fisher of the Houston Astros celebrates after scoring the winning run during the 10th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After five hours and 17 minutes and more than 400 pitches, the Houston Astros won Game 5 of the World Series and took the series lead 3-2 over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Astros' Yuli Gurriel Suspended For Racist Gesture — But Not Until After World Series

The Two-Way

Astros' Yuli Gurriel Suspended For Racist Gesture — But Not Until After World Series

Both teams kept the score close throughout the game and hit a combined total of seven home runs. With the score tied 12-12 at the end of the ninth, the game headed into extra innings. A line drive to left field by 23-year-old Alex Bregman ended the game with pinch runner Derek Fisher scoring the winning run in the bottom of the tenth. With a final score of 13-12, Houston won its last home game of the 2017 season.

Game 4: Dodgers Outlast Astros To Tie Up World Series

The Two-Way

Game 4: Dodgers Outlast Astros To Tie Up World Series

The teams will head to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Tuesday.

The Two-Way

The Two-Way

Breaking News From NPR