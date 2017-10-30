Trump's Former Foreign Policy Adviser Pleads Guilty To Lying To The FBI

George Papadopoulos, who worked for President Trump's campaign as a foreign policy adviser, has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about meeting a professor with Russian ties who had promised to provide "dirt" on Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Papadopoulos, 30, pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, in an agreement that is only being unsealed on Monday after Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was taken into federal custody, indicted along with his top deputy on charges that range from conspiracy against the United States to conspiracy to launder money.

The office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller says Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying about "the timing, extent, and nature of his relationships and interactions with certain foreign nationals whom he understood to have close connections with senior Russian government officials."

Papadopoulos told the FBI that he had been in contact with the "overseas professor" before joining the Trump campaign — when in fact, he was already working with Trump, Mueller's Justice Department team says in court documents. The records also say that the professor "only took interest in defendant PAPADOPOULOS because of his status with the Campaign."

Papadopoulos told agents that the professor had told him the Russians had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton, according to court documents. He met with the professor around March 14, after joining the Trump campaign, the Justice Department says. More than a month later, the professor told Papadopoulos that the damaging information was in the form of "thousands of emails."

That conversation took place "on or about April 26, 2016, when defendant ... had been a foreign policy adviser to the Campaign for over a month," according to the Statement of Offense that was released Monday. As part of the plea deal, Papadopoulos signed papers certifying those statements as being fair and accurate.

Papadopoulos also described meeting a woman through the professor whom court documents describe as a "female Russian national" but whom Papadopoulos had referred to in an email as "Putin's niece."

In a footnote, the document adds, "Defendant PAPADOPOULOS later learned that the Female Russian National was not in fact a relative of President Putin. In addition, while defendant PAPADOPOULOS expected that the Professor and the Female Russian National would introduce him to the Russian Ambassador in London, they never did."

The charge against Papadopoulos carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In the plea deal, the government agrees to reduce its sentencing recommendation under federal sentencing guidelines, dropping from a 6 to a 4 on its scale of base offense levels. It will be up to a court to determine the severity of Papadopoulos' punishment.