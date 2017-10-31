Astros Seeking To Nail Down World Series In Game 6

The Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers face off in Game 6 of the World Series with the host team Angelenos needing to even the series at three games apiece.

If they don't win tonight in Dodger Stadium, the home team will have to watch the Astros celebrating their franchise's first World Series title.

The Astros took a 3-2 lead in the series after Sunday night's five-hour-plus, extra-inning slugfest that featured a combined 25 runs, 28 hits and seven home runs, five by Houston. The Astros won 13-12 at home on a walk-off RBI single by third baseman Alex Bregman off the Dodgers' ace reliever, Kenley Jansen.

The dramatic victory was immediately compared to Houston's equally exciting (for Astros fans) win in Game 2.

"Just when I thought I could describe Game 2 as my favorite game of all time, I think Game 5 exceeded that and more," said Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

So it's do-or-die time back home for Los Angeles. The Dodgers' colorful right fielder, Yasiel Puig, has guaranteed that the Dodgers will win Game 6 and force a winner-take-all Game 7.

The starting pitchers tonight are Rich Hill for the Dodgers and Justin Verlander for the Astros. The same pair squared off in Game 2 with Hill striking out seven batters and giving up only three hits in four innings. Verlander pitched six innings, striking out five and surrendering only two hits — both home runs.