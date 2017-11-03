Twitter Employee Blamed For Deleting President's Account
With the push of a button, an employee at Twitter accomplished for a brief few minutes on Thursday what President Trump's closest advisors have reportedly been trying unsuccessfully to do for months: shut down the seemingly never-ending tweet stream at @realDonaldTrump.
Perhaps it was an act of civil disobedience, or maybe just a "take this job and shove it" moment, but shortly before 7 p.m., the president's personal account kicked back the error message "does not exist." By 7:03 p.m., it was up and running again and within about a half-hour, new presidential tweets were forthcoming.
The folks at Twitter leapt into action to find out what had happened:
Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to The Associated Press.
Not surprisingly, the brief outage has spawned an amusing array of reactions.
Twitter employee whose last day at work was spent deleting Trump's Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/0qqMMCrJN7— MzFightDiva40 (@MzFightDiva40) November 3, 2017
Trump’s Twitter was deactivated by a “Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day.”— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 3, 2017
!!! pic.twitter.com/9xYfL9SAVE
New Twitter employee mistakenly deactivates Donald Trump's Twitter account pic.twitter.com/gZ50xWC2bo— Alex Marr (@Alexmarr98) November 3, 2017